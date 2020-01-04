MERLIN — Brookings-Harbor pulled away from South Umpqua in the final minutes and posted a 71-55 boys basketball victory on Saturday in the North Valley Winter Blast.
Derek Tuttle led four players in double figures for the Bruins (6-7) with 16 points. Logan Holler added 15 points.
Ever Lamm scored 21 points for the Lancers (1-9). Freshman Jace Johnson chipped in 14 points and Zack Wilson contributed 10.
"It was a 10-point game with two minutes left and we unraveled at the end, but the kids battled," S.U. coach Brett Nixon said.
South Umpqua travels to Elmira Monday for a nonleague contest.
SOUTH UMPQUA (55) — Ever Lamm 21, J. Johnson 14, Wilson 10, K. Johnson 6, Morgan 2, Frye 2, Jaynes, Gosselin, Geiger. Totals 19 7-17 55.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (71) — Derek Tuttle 16, Holler 15, Vanginderen 14, Fronckowiak 13, Russell 7, Beaman 2, Morris 2, Christiansen 2, Howard. Totals 28 12-16 71.
S. Umpqua;8;9;20;18;—;55
Brookings;12;16;17;26;—;71
3-Point Goals — S.U. 10 (Lamm 5, Wilson 2, J. Johnson 2, K. Johnson 1), B.H. 3 (Holler 2, Fronckowiak 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 23, B.H. 17. Fouled Out — Jaynes, K. Johnson. Technical Fouls — Frye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.