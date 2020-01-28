BROOKINGS — A poor second quarter didn't help short-handed South Umpqua, which lost 74-54 to Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday in a Far West League boys basketball game.
Evan Fronckowiak scored 21 points and Logan Holler chipped in 20 for the Bruins (8-11, 2-3 FWL), who outscored South Umpqua 12-1 in the second period.
Sophomore Kade Johnson had 24 points before fouling out for the Lancers (3-14, 1-4), who were missing six varsity players due to injury, sickness and eligibility issues. Freshman Jace Johnson and Zack Wilson each contributed 10 points.
"Tale of a terrible quarter," S.U. coach Brett Nixon surmised. "I don't think the score reflects how the game went. We got in a little foul trouble, but the kids played hard."
The Lancers travel to Winston Friday to meet Douglas.
SOUTH UMPQUA (54) — Kade Johnson 24, J. Johnson 10, Wilson 10, Lamm 7, Gosselin 2, White 1, Bechtal. Totals 22 5-12 54.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (74) — Evan Fronckowiak 21, Holler 20, Tuttle 8, Badger 6, Christiansen 5, Russell 5, Vanginderen 3, Beaman 2, Burger 2, Hooper 2, Villa, Morris. Totals 29 14-24 74.
S. Umpqua;15;1;18;20;—;54
Brookings;18;12;19;25;—;74
3-Point Goals — S.U. 5 (K. Johnson 2, Wilson 2, Lamm 1), B.H. 2 (Badger). Total Fouls — S.U. 18, B.H. 19. Fouled Out — K. Johnson.
JV Score — Brookings def. South Umpqua.
