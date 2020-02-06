MONROE — Colton Brownson and Triston Mask combined for 55 points and the No. 6-ranked Oakland Oakers held off Zach Young and Monroe for an 84-71 Central Valley Conference boys basketball victory Thursday night.
Brownson had 32 points, seven assists and season highs of 19 rebounds and seven blocked shots to lead the Oakers (18-3, 9-0 CVC), who maintained their one-game edge over Jefferson for first place in the conference.
Mask chipped in a season-high 23 points with five 3-pointers, one of which was followed by a Brownson steal and layup late in the first half to push Oakland to 37-26 lead at halftime.
The Oakers needed every last bucket as the Dragons continued to stick around behind Young, who scored a season-high 39 in the loss.
"They just don't go away," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We pushed the lead to 21 in the second half and by the middle of the fourth quarter, they were within six. We were able to break their press for some easy lay-ins and opened it back up."
Noah Strempel, fighting foul trouble in the first half, scored all 11 of his points in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter to go along with five assists and four steals.
Oakland can lock up the CVC title over its next two games — both at the Nut House — against Regis Saturday and Jefferson Tuesday.
OAKLAND (84) — Colton Brownson 32, Mask 23, Strempel 11, Cummings 6, Chastain 5, Brooksby 4, Picknell 3, Allen, Miller. Totals 35 3-10 84.
MONROE (71) — Zach Young 39, Barnhurst 14, Bateman 12, Irwin 6, Teran, Lynn, Parker, Koch. Totals 23 19-31 71.
Oakland;15;22;25;22;—;84
Monroe;19;7;19;26;—;71
3-Point Goals — Oak. 11 (Mask 5, Brownson 3, Strempel 1, Chastain 1, Picknell 1), Mon. 6 (Young 4, Bateman 2). Total Fouls — Oak. 22, Mon. 13. Fouled Out — Young.
JV Score — Oakland 45, Monroe 27 (three quarters; power outage).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.