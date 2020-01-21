Colton Brownson and his Oakland High School teammates rose to the occasion on Tuesday night.
Brownson scored 28 of his season-high 35 points in the second half as the Oakers moved into sole possession of first place in the Central Valley Conference boys basketball standings with an 82-64 win at Jefferson.
Brownson, a 6-foot-5 senior wing, just missed his career-high of 37 points set last year and posted a double-double. He also finished with 17 rebounds, six steals, five assists and three blocked shots.
"This game ranks up here with his game here last year," said Oakland coach Jeff Clark, referring to a 73-62 overtime win at Jefferson in 2019. "Colton brought it across the board, he basically took over on both ends."
The Oakers (13-3, 5-0 CVC), who are No. 7 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, won their ninth straight game. Oakland poured in 53 points in the second half, 29 coming in the fourth quarter.
Oakland had a very good night at the free-throw line, too, converting 80 percent (20-for-25) of its attempts.
"We just blew it open in the second half," Clark said. "I can't remember the last time we scored that many points in a quarter. It was a big win for us on the road, fun to be a part of. It was Oakers basketball and I'm proud of the guys."
Seniors Triston Mask and Noah Strempel also turned in strong performances. Mask had 14 points, while Strempel contributed 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks. Senior Zach Cummings and junior Corbin Picknell each chipped in six points, and senior Caleb Chastain grabbed a career-high eight rebounds.
Oakland led 20-10 after one quarter, but the No. 9 Lions (12-3, 5-1) won the second period by nine to cut the deficit to 29-28 at halftime.
DJ Krider led Jefferson with 15 points and Elijah Stelly added 13.
The Oakers will end the first round of conference play Friday, hosting Lowell.
OAKLAND (82) — Colton Brownson 35, Mask 14, Strempel 13, Cummings 6, Picknell 6, Chastain 4, Brooksby 4, Allen, Miller, Jones. Totals 29 20-25 82.
JEFFERSON (64) — DJ Krider 15, Stelly 13, Da. Aguilar 11, Romo 10, Di. Aguilar 6, C. Aguilar 6, Rodriguez 3. Totals 20 17-24 64.
Oakland;20;9;24;29;—;82
Jefferson;10;18;19;17;—;64
3-Point Goals — Oak. 4 (Mask 2, Strempel 1, Brownson 1), Jef. 7 (Krider 5, Da. Aguilar 1, Di Aguilar 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 16, Jef. 22. Fouled Out — Rodriguez.
JV Score — Jefferson 49, Oakland 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.