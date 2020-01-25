GLIDE — The Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter Academy Loggers put on a show Saturday that the Glide High School gymnasium hasn't seen since, well, probably ever.
The Loggers scored 82 points despite making just one free throw and had two players combine for 58 points in an 82-30 victory over the host Wildcats in a Southern Cascade League contest.
Colby Wood hit eight of the Loggers' 15 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 30 points, and Devin Malcolm had seven dunks — and missed on five others — to add 28 for Butte Falls.
"They are a quality team. They'll win (the SCL)," Glide coach Jeff Smith said. "They're very aggressive, very athletic. The Wood kid can shoot from anywhere on the floor, and Malcolm is probably the most athletic kid I've seen in a while, especially at this level. He missed five dunks jumping over people."
Four Wildcats — Caleb Alexander, Colby Bucich, Dylan Ackerman and Tanner Pope — scored six points apiece in the loss, which dropped Glide to 4-2 in league play but left the Wildcats firmly in the mix for a postseason berth.
Glide (7-10 overall) travels to Lakeview for an SCL game Friday.
BUTTE FALLS (82) — Colby Wood 30, Malcolm 28, Clayborne 7, Johnson 5, Redondo 5, White 3, Carlton 2, Underhill 2, Worman, McGuire, Brewer. Totals 33 1-3 82.
GLIDE (30) — Caleb Alexander 6, Colby Bucich 6, Dylan Ackerman 6, Tanner Pope 6, Wilding 4, Tischner 2, Russell, Mornarich, Rinnert, C. Pope. Totals 12 1-10 30.
Butte Falls;16;20;22;24;—;82
Glide;6;6;9;9;—;30
3-Point Goals — B.F. 15 (Wood 8, Malcolm 3, White 1, Clayborne 1, Redondo 1, Johnson 1), Gli. 5 (Alexander 2, Ackerman 2, Bucich 1). Total Fouls — B.F. 14, Gli. 9. Fouled Out — Bucich.
JV Score — Butte Falls def. Glide (two quarters).
