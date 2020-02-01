BUTTE FALLS — The Canyonville Academy boys basketball team dropped a 96-32 decision to Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter Academy on Friday in a Southern Cascade League game.
Devon Malcolm scored 24 points for the Loggers (10-4, 6-1 SCL). John Chen led the Pilots (2-11, 1-6) with 17 points.
Canyonville will host Bonanza at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (32) — John Chen 17, Yeung, Cheung, May 6, Ku, Cha 2, Lee 7, Xu, Kim. Totals 11 7-22 32.
BUTTE FALLS (96) — Devon Malcolm 24, White, Carlton 4, Worman 3, McGuire 5, Wood 14, Clayborne 8, Underhill 13, Redondo 14, Johnson 9, Brewer 3. Totals 43 2-3 96.
Canyonville;7;9;10;6;—;32
Butte Falls;24;30;27;15;—;96
3-Point Goals — C.A. 3 (Chen), B.F. 9 (Wood 3, Worman 1, McGuire 1, Redondo 2, Johnson 1, Brewer 1). Total Fouls — C.A. 4, B.F. 16.
