DRAIN — Cal Parks led North Douglas in a 53-20 win over Elkton in Saturday's Skyline League North boys basketball contest.
Parks had a double-double in his senior night performance for the Warriors (15-9, 10-3 North). The senior had 14 points and 10 rebounds, eight of them offensive.
"Every time we missed a shot he was there to get the rebound and finish the play," N.D. coach Tyler Vancil said. Parks scored eight of his 14 points in the third quarter.
All of North Douglas' seniors stepped on the court and were able to score and play tough defense against Elkton (5-91, 2-11), keeping the Elks scoreless in the second quarter.
Elkton was led by Mason Cox with eight points. Trystn and Jaydn Woody had six points apiece for the Elks.
North Douglas will play at Pacific at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a league playoff.
ELKTON (20) — Mason Cox 8, T. Woody 6, J. Woody 6, Clevenger, Luzier, Mi. Cox, Moss, Pierce, Moore, Corvinus. Totals 7 1-2 20.
NORTH DOUGLAS (53) — Cal Parks 14, T. Parks 8, Bond 6, Smith 6, Gerrard 4, A. Frieze 5, Black 3, Anderson 3, K. Frieze 2, Erickson 2. Totals 25 1-8 53.
Elkton;8;0;6;6;—;20
N. Douglas;12;12;15;14;—;53
3-Point Goals – Elk. 5 (T. Woody 2, Ma. Cox 1, J. Woody 2), N.D. (A. Frieze, Black). Total Fouls — Elk. 6, N.D. 12. Rebounds — Elk. 17, N.D. 42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.