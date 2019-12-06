CAMAS VALLEY — Tristan Casteel scored 16 points and Camas Valley shut down Gilchrist defensively in a 32-13 win in the Camas Valley boys basketball tournament on Friday.
Freshman Kamalu Swift grabbed 12 rebounds and contributed five points for the Hornets (2-0).
C.V. will play the Roseburg frosh at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
GILCHRIST (13) — Michael Clapp 7, Ellis 2, Ronning, Huffman, Bivens 2, Spurlock 2, Holder. Totals 4 5-12 13.
CAMAS VALLEY (32) — Tristan Casteel 16, Standley, Ewing, Amos, Wolfe 2, D. Hunt 4, J. Hunt, Dunning, Osbon, G. Casteel, Brown 5, Swift 5. Totals 14 4-11 32.
Gilchrist;0;4;4;5;—;13
C. Valley;11;7;6;8;—;32
3-Point Goals — None. Total Fouls — Gil. 12, C.V. 16. Fouled Out — Brown.
