GLENDALE — The Glendale boys basketball team ended its season Monday night with a 41-33 loss to Camas Valley in a Skyline League South game at Carl Ford Memorial Gym.
Jared Hunt scored 15 points for the Hornets (10-12, 6-7 South), who will visit Umpqua Valley Christian on Wednesday for a Skyline playoff game. Nathan O'Connor added eight points and Jared Standley added seven.
Brody Lee scored eight points for the Pirates (3-18, 2-11). Kalab Cline had seven points and nine rebounds, while Traylyn Arana scored six points.
"We weren't screening out (on the boards) and that got us behind," Glendale coach Tom Ford said. "We did a better job in the fourth quarter. We moved the ball and got some open looks."
Glendale loses just one senior to graduation, Dre Hale.
CAMAS VALLEY (41) — Jared Hunt 15, O'Connor 8, Ja. Standley 7, Ju. Standley 6, Wolfe 3, Ewing 2, Amos, B. Hunt, Dunning, Osbon, Casteel, Brown, M. Powell, N. Powell. Totals 19 1-10 41.
GLENDALE (33) — Brody Lee 8, Cline 7, Arana 6, Kahl 5, Jefferson 3, Ring 2, Hale 2, Lovaglio. Totals 14 4-10 33.
C. Valley;10;8;15;8;—;41
Glendale;6;6;7;14;—;33
3-Point Goals — C.V. 2 (Ja. Standley, Wolfe), Gle. 1 (Jefferson). Total Fouls — C.V. 13, Gle. 15.
