CAMAS VALLEY — Jared Hunt scored a game-high 22 points, including making 10 of 17 free throws, and Camas Valley held on for a 55-46 home nonleague boys basketball victory over visiting Eddyville Saturday night.
The Hornets attempted 37 free throws on the night and made 19 as the Eagles committed 24 fouls.
Tristan Casteel added 16 points and Max Brown had eight for Camas Valley (5-1), which will visit Central Linn Monday in Halsey.
EDDYVILLE (46) — Payton Rockmore 17, I. Kinion 14, H. Rariden 6, M. Kinion 3, B. Rariden 2, Gassner 2, Ty. Godwin 2, Ta. Godwin, Stafford, Guenther. Totals 17 6-11 46.
CAMAS VALLEY (55) — Jared Hunt 22, T. Casteel 16, Brown 8, O’Connor 4, Ewing 2, Standley 1, D. Hunt 1, G. Casteel 1, Amos, Dunning, Swift. Totals 17 19-37 55.
Eddyville 13;4;14;15;—;46
C. Valley;14;9;13;19;—;55
3-Point Goals — Eddy. 6 (H. Rariden 2, I. Kinion 2, M. Kinion 1, Rockmore 1), C.V. 2 (J. Hunt). Total Fouls — Eddy. 24, C.V. 12.
