BLACHLY — It's probably a good thing Camas Valley was fresh off of a football season when the Hornets traveled to Triangle Lake to open basketball season. That way they could handle a physical game.
That's what they got, but the Hornets used a 15-4 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good, earning a 43-36 win over the host Lakers Wednesday night.
"It was a really physical game," Camas Valley coach Chris Sexton said. "I know it's early and these kids just got done with football season, but it was one of the most physical games I've coached."
Jared Hunt led the Hornets with 16 points before fouling out. The teams combined for 35 fouls, but also were a collective 15-for-37 from the charity stripe. River Wolfe added eight points for Camas Valley.
Zach Pennell led all scorers with 20 for the Lakers.
The Hornets will host their own tournament this weekend, opening against Gilchrist at 8 p.m. Friday.
CAMAS VALLEY (43) — Jared Hunt 16, Wolfe 8, Standley 6, Brown 5, T. Casteel 4, Swift 2, Ewing 1, O’Connor 1, Amos, D. Hunt, Dunning, Osbon, G. Casteel. Totals 17 5-15 43.
TRIANGLE LAKE (36) — Zach Pennel 20, Baker 11, B. Wyse 4, Dumford 1, McConnell, Steinhauer, Eastburn, M. Wyse, Cullmer. Totals 13 10-22 36.
C. Valley;12;7;15;9;—;43
T. Lake;11;13;4;8;—;36
3-Point Goals — C.V. 4 (J. Hunt 2, Wolfe 2), T.L. 0. Total Fouls — C.V. 21, T.L. 14. Fouled Out — J. Hunt.
