Camas Valley senior running back/linebacker Jared Hunt was selected to the Class 1A eight-man football all-state first team on both sides in voting done by the coaches.
C.V. senior end Tristan Casteel was a second-team pick on offense along with C.V. junior guard Max Brown and Days Creek senior quarterback Gerritt Wentland and senior center Isaac Haswell. Making the second-team defense were Brown on the line and Casteel in the secondary.
Receiving honorable mention were North Douglas senior end Jake Gerrard, North Douglas senior guard/defensive lineman Tanner Parks and D.C. senior defensive back Cade Martin.
Sophomore quarterback Conley Martin of Adrian/Jordan Valley and senior quarterback/linebacker TJ Crawford of St. Paul shared the player of the year award. Bill Wortman of Adrian/Jordan Valley was coach of the Year.
Class 1A Football
All-State Teams
Co-Players of the Year — Conley Martin, soph., Adrian/Jordan Valley; TJ Crawford, sr., St. Paul.
Coach of the Year — Bill Wortman, Adrian/Jordan Valley.
OFFENSE
First Team — Quarterbacks: Conley Martin, soph., Adrian/Jordan Valley; TJ Crawford, sr., St. Paul. Running Backs: Jared Hunt, sr., Camas Valley; Michael Babcock, sr., Adrian/Jordan Valley. Ends: Seth Doman, sr., Crane; Kort Skinner, sr., Adrian/Jordan Valley; Alex Dela Cerda, sr., St. Paul. Guards: Reed Overfield, sr., St. Paul; Steve Coppola, sr., St. Paul. Center: Wes Bayes, sr., Adrian/Jordan Valley.
Second Team — Quarterback: Gerritt Wentland, sr., Days Creek. Running Backs: Saul Martinez, sr., St. Paul; Tyasin Burns, jr., Pilot Rock. Ends: Tristan Casteel, sr., Camas Valley; Ethan Mortiz, sr., Triad. Guards: Max Brown, jr., Camas Valley; Imani Schaefer, sr., Crane. Center: Isaac Haswell, sr., Days Creek.
County Honorable Mention
End: Jake Gerrard, sr., North Douglas. Guard: Tanner Parks, sr., North Douglas.
DEFENSE
First Team — Line: Wes Bayes, sr., Adrian/Jordan Valley; Steve Coppola, sr., St. Paul. Ends: Kort Skinner, sr., Adrian/Jordan Valley; Saul Martinez, sr., St. Paul. Linebackers: Jared Hunt, sr., Camas Valley; TJ Crawford, sr., St. Paul. Backs: Cooper Bales, jr., Dufur; Seth Doman, sr., Crane.
Second Team — Line: Max Brown, jr., Camas Valley; Trey Darden, jr., Dufur. Ends: Alex Dela Cerda, sr., St. Paul; Taysian Williamson, sr., Lowell. Linebackers: Jerret Doman, jr., Crane; Reed Overfield, sr., St. Paul. Backs: Zeb Ramsden, jr., Wallowa; Tristan Casteel, sr., Camas Valley; Mitch Curtis, sr., St. Paul.
County Honorable Mention
Line: Tanner Parks, sr., North Douglas. Back: Cade Martin, sr., Days Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.