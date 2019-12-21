FALLS CITY — Senior guard Jared Hunt scored 22 points — 12 coming in the fourth quarter — and Camas Valley defeated Falls City 51-46 on Saturday in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Hunt added five assists. Tristan Casteel posted a double-double for the Hornets (6-3) with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Camas Valley shot 50 percent (15-for-30) from the charity stripe.
Jason Lafayette poured in 29 points for the Mountaineers (4-4), converting 14 of 20 free throws before fouling out.
The Hornets play at Rogue River next Saturday.
CAMAS VALLEY (51) — Jared Hunt 22, Standley, Ewing, T. Casteel 18, Amos, Wolfe, D. Hunt 1, O'Connor 6, Dunning, Osbon, G. Casteel, Brown 4. Totals 17 15-30 51.
FALLS CITY (46) — Jason Lafayette 29, Davis, Watkin 11, Labrado 4, Doyle 2, Hale, Bault. Totals 14 15-23 46.
C. Valley;4;15;14;18;—;51
Falls City;11;13;12;10;—;46
3-Point Goals — C.V. 2 (J. Hunt), F.C. 3 (Watkin 2, Lafayette 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 17, F.C. 21. Fouled Out — Lafayette, Doyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.