GLENDALE — The Camas Valley boys basketball team overcame some poor free-throw shooting and defeated Glendale, 46-35, on Saturday night in a Skyline League game at Carl Ford Memorial Gymnasium.
Tristan Casteel scored 19 points for the Hornets (10-7, 3-3 South), who 38 percent from the charity stripe. Jared Hunt added 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Kaleb Cline led the Pirates (6-7, 1-3 South) with 13 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and freshman Anthony Pezqueda had 10 points.
"We didn't keep them off the boards. Second-chance points were the difference," Glendale coach Tom Ford said.
Glendale will host Prospect Tuesday in a nonleague contest. Camas Valley is at home Friday against New Hope Christian.
CAMAS VALLEY (46) — Tristan Casteel 19, J. Hunt 11, O'Connor 6, Wolfe 3, Ewing 2, G. Casteel 2, Swift 2, Standley 1, Amos, D. Hunt, Osbon, Brown. Totals 18 8-21 46.
GLENDALE (35) — Kaleb Cline 13, Pezqueda 10, Lovaglio 8, Lee 3, Ring 1, Moody, Jefferson. Totals 14 7-14 35.
C. Valley;9;13;10;14;—;46
Glendale;10;6;8;11;—;35
3-Point Goals — C.V. 2 (Hunt), Gle. 0. Total Fouls — C.V. 17, Gle. 15. Fouled Out — Cline.
JV Score — Glendale 19, Camas Valley 16 (two quarters)
