CAMAS VALLEY — Jared Hunt had 12 points, six steals and five assists, and the Camas Valley Hornets rolled to a 57-32 nonleague boys basketball victory over visiting McKenzie Friday night.
Nathan O'Connor had his best night of the season for the Hornets (9-7 overall), posting a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Camas Valley returns to Skyline League play Saturday at Glendale.
MCKENZIE (32) — Silas Kress 12, Bloomer 8, Maranda 7, McAlexander 3, Delara 1, Pickering 1, Norman. Totals 11 10-23 32.
CAMAS VALLEY (57) — Jared Hunt 12, O’Connor 10, T. Casteel 8, Brown 7, Ewing 6, Osbon 4, Standley 3, Wolfe 3, D. Hunt 2, G. Casteel 2, Amos, Swift. Totals 25 6-14 57.
McKenzie;6;8;9;9;—;32
C. Valley;12;18;16;11;—;57
3-Point Goals — McK. 0, C.V. 1 (Wolfe). Total Fouls — McK. 14, C.V. 21. Fouled Out — Bloomer.
