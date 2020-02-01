CANYONVILLE — Bonanza outscored Canyonville Academy by 11 in the second half and handed the Pilots a 44-35 loss on Saturday afternoon in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
Bradley Ireland scored 14 points for the Antlers (3-12, 1-7 SCL). John Chen led the Pilots (2-12, 1-7) with 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
Canyonville will travel to Cave Junction Tuesday to meet Illinois Valley.
BONANZA (44) — Bradley Ireland 14, Nunn, Sieminski, Kness 11, Ad. Mojica 4, Hill 5, Castandeda, An. Mojica, Arres 6, Anderson, Ibarra 4. Totals 17 6-16 44.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (35) — John Chen 23, Yeung, Cheung, May, Ku 6, Cha 2, Lee 4, Xu, Kim. Totals 13 1-5 35.
Bonanza;9;8;15;12;—;44
Canyonville;9;10;12;4;—;35
3-Point Goals — Bon. 4 (Ireland 2, Kness 1, Hill 1), C.A. 6 (Chen 4, Ku 2). Total Fouls — Bon. 12, C.A. 16. Fouled Out — Ku.
