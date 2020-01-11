CANYONVILLE — Starz Saavedra poured in 26 points, leading Illinois Valley to a 69-37 win over Canyonville Academy on Saturday in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
Tanner Jolley added 21 points for the Cougars (4-9, 1-1 SCL). John Chen scored 15 points and Eric May had 12 for the Pilots (1-6, 0-1).
C.A. will travel to Lost River Friday.
ILLINOIS VALLEY (69) — Starz Saavedra 26, Shirley 4, Jolley 21, Kitching, Connell, Hess 6, Herrera 12, Southammavong. Totals 33 3-10 69.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (37) — John Chen 15, Yeung 2, May 12, Ku 8, Chad, Cheung, Kim, Xu. Totals 12 9-14 37.
I. Valley;18;15;14;22;—;69
Canyonville;10;10;9;8;—;37
3-Point Goals — I.V. 0, C.A. 3 (Chen 2, Ku 1). Total Fouls — I.V. 16, C.A. 11.
