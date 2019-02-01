ROGUE RIVER — Canyonville Academy fell 66-51 to Rogue River in Friday night's Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
The Pilots remained winless in league play, falling to 0-8 in the Southern Cascade League.
Leon Ku had 17 points and John Chen added 16 for Canyonville.
Justin Norris led the Chieftains (9-10, 3-6 SCL) with 14 points.
Canyonville will host Lakeview on Tuesday.
ROGUE RIVER (66) — Aiden Norris 14, Cook 13, Agosto 12, Decker 8, Nelson 7, Henrinckx 3, Bandy 3, E. Canoe 2, Tognoni 2, Walsh 2, A. Canoe, Poseon. Totals 24 9-15 66.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (51) — Leon Ku 17, Chen 16, Lester 8, Lee 8, Cheung 2, Teng, Young. Totals 18 6-15 51.
Rogue River;22;7;20;17;—;66
Canyonville;3;15;16;17;—;51
3-Point Goals — R.R. 9 (Cook 3, Decker 2, Nelson 1, Agosto 1, Bandy 1, Norris 1), C.A. 9 (Ku 5, Chen 2, Lester 2). Total Fouls — R.R. 13, C.A. 16.
