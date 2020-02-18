DAYS CREEK — The Canyonville Academy boys basketball team ended its season on Tuesday with a 35-33 loss to Milo Adventist in a nonleague game.
Eric May led the Pilots (4-18, 2-12 Southern Cascade League) with 12 points and John Chen added 11.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (33) — Eric May 12, Yeung, Ku 2, Chen 11, Cha, Lee 8, Kim, Xu, Cheung. Totals 13 5-8 33.
MILO ADVENTIST (35) — Almas Smith 14, Teshome 4, Aguirre, Hernandez 6, Olana 3, Voroniuk 2, Sickau 6. Totals 16 2-8 35.
Canyonville;7;12;5;9;—;33
Milo Adventist;10;13;8;4;—;35
3-Point Goals — C.A. 2 (May, Chen), Milo 1 (Smith). Total Fouls — C.A. 11, Milo 10.
