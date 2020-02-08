ROGUE RIVER — The Canyonville Academy boys basketball team earned its second win of the Southern Cascade League season on Saturday, defeating Rogue River 53-43.
John Chen scored 28 points for the Pilots (3-14, 2-9 SCL), 19 coming in the second half. Chen converted seven of eight free throws. Leon Ku added 11 points in the victory.
Aiden Canoe had 16 points for the Chieftains (7-13, 3-7), sinking four 3-pointers.
Canyonville will host Butte Falls Tuesday.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (53) — John Chen 28, Yeung 5, Cheung, May 2, Ku 11, Cha 4, Lee 3, Kim, Xu. Totals 18 12-20 53.
ROGUE RIVER (43) — Aiden Canoe 16, Foor 12, McWillie, Campbell, Nelson 6, Ferry, Colbert 6, Devish 3, Baird. Totals 17 3-10 43.
Canyonville;16;8;19;10;—;53
Rogue River;8;8;13;14;—;43
3-Point Goals — C.A. 5 (Chen 3, Yeung 1, Ku 1), R.R. 6 (Canoe 4, Foor 1, Devish 1). Total Fouls — C.A. 6, R.R. 14.
