CANYONVILLE — Canyonville Academy was defeated 69-47 by Lakeview on Tuesday night in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball contest.
The Pilots (4-13, 0-9 SCL) extended their losing streak to nine with the loss. Canyonville is winless in league play.
John Chen scored 15 points, Cherokee Lester scored 14 and Jason Lee added 12 for CA.
Jalen Lampman was the leading scorer for Lakeview (10-11, 4-6 SCL) with 16 points. Axel Hernandez and Jace Brazeal scored 12 apiece.
Canyonville will continue seeking its first league win on Friday at Glide.
LAKEVIEW (69) — Jalen Lampman 16, Hernandez 12, Brazeal 12, Gustavson 9, Greenfield 8, Steward 6, Rucker 4, Hussey 2, Orozco, Philibert. Totals 9-19 69.
CANYONVILLE (47) — John Chen 15, Lester 14, Lee 12, Ku 6, Cheung, Tang, Young. Totals 10-12 47
Lakeview;21;17;13;18;—;69
Canyonville;9;10;14;10;—;47
3-Point-Goals — Lake. 4 (Lampman 2, Hernandez 1, Gustavson 1), Can. 5 (Chen 3, Ku 1, Lester 1). Total Fouls — Lake. 11, Can. 17
