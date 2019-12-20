DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek Wolves just weren't able to score enough against the Cascade Christian Challengers on Friday night.
Cascade Christian held Days Creek to just five points in the first half and finished with a 41-25 nonleague boys basketball victory.
Dominic Lewis scored 18 points for the Class 3A Challengers (6-0).
Cauy Jackson scored seven points and Macs Whetzel had six points and six rebounds for the 1A Wolves (4-4), who shot 76 percent (13-for-17) from the free-throw line.
"I was pleased with our defense," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "Cascade Christian is a good 3A team ... they're very physical and did a good job of pushing us away from the basket."
The Wolves will meet Dufur on Dec. 27 at St. Paul High School.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (41) — Dominic Lewis 18, Spurlock 6, Collom 4, Schmidt 3, Reece 2, Coster 2, Miller 2, Coppedge 2, Brehm 2, Schaan, Meiliche. Totals 18 3-3 41.
DAYS CREEK (25) — Cauy Jackson 7, Whetzel 6, Gaskell 5, Martin 3, Berlingeri 2, Stever 2, J. Williams, R. Williams, Kruzic. Totals 6 13-17 25.
C. Christian;7;14;13;12;—;41
Days Creek;1;4;7;13;—;25
3-Point Goals — C.C. 2 (Lewis), D.C. 0. Total Fouls — C.C. 19, D.C. 9.
JV Score — Cascade Christian def. Days Creek.
