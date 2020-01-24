WINSTON — Cascade Christian sophomore guard Cody Reece turned out to be a big pain in the neck for the Douglas Trojans.
Aside from his 13 points, Reece's defensive pressure frustrated Douglas throughout the second half, helping lead the Challengers to a 65-36 Far West League victory Friday night.
"Reece came out in the third quarter and on the defensive end just broke us down and tore us apart," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "He caused some turnovers, tons of chaos. He just kept us from getting into our offense.
"I ran out of timeouts with about 4:30 left in the third quarter. We hadn't faced a defender like this kid yet."
Brandon Willard led Douglas with 14 points and five steals, and Gavyn Jones had six points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
The Trojans (4-13, 0-4 FWL) visit Sutherlin Tuesday to close out the first half of league play.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (65) — Cody Reece 13, Matt McPheeters 13, Lewis 10, Schaan 8, Collom 7, Coster 6, Coppedge 3, Spurlock 3, Miller 2, Crowl, Schmidt. Totals 28 3-7 65.
DOUGLAS (36) — Brandon Willard 14, Hoque 6, Jones 6, Fowler 3, LaRocque 3, McWhorter 2, McManus 2, Anderson, Willis, Kerr, Schofield. Totals 11 10-15 36.
C. Christian;14;14;22;15;—;65
Douglas;12;7;4;13;—;36
3-Point Goals — C.C. 6 (Coster 2, Lewis 2, Reece 1, Collom 1), Doug. 4 (Hoque 2, Willard 1, Jones 1). Total Fouls — C.C. 12, Doug. 15.
JV Score — Cascade Christian def. Douglas.
