YONCALLA — Tristan Casteel scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half as Camas Valley earned a 47-38 Skyline League boys basketball victory over Yoncalla Friday night at Duncan Court.
Jared Hunt added eight points and eight rebounds for the Hornets, while Nathan O'Connor chipped in six points and a game-high 16 rebounds.
Trace Graham and Jordan Aguilar each scored nine points for Yoncalla (10-13, 4-8 North), which wraps up its season with a nonleague home game Thursday against Oakland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.