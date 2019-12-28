OAKLAND — Senior Caleb Chastain scored the most points of his high school basketball career, and the No. 9 Oakland Oakers used a complete team effort to dispatch Bandon, 47-36, in the championship game of the Oakland Holiday Tournament on Saturday night in the Nut House.
Chastain hit three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 13 points, knocking down two of those treys in the first quarter to help spark the Oakers to a 14-5 lead after eight minutes.
“Caleb played a great game,” Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. “Those two 3s in the first quarter helped set the tone and cracked open their zone a little bit.”
All five Oakland starters scored, including three in double figures. Tristan Mask hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for the Oakers, and Noah Strempel chipped in 10 points, four assists and three steals.
Colton Brownson had nine points, 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals also for Oakland and was joined by Strempel on the all-tournament team.
“Tonight was a total team effort,” Clark said. “We absolutely got contributions from everybody. We played as a group, and when we do that, we’re going to be a tough out.”
Clark had high praise for senior post Zach Cummings, who in addition to pulling down seven rebounds, held Bandon standout post Coby Smith to just three points.
“Zach was huge for us down low on Smith,” Clark said. “He really disrupted things down low for them in addition to hitting the glass.”
Bandon (5-2) was led by point guard Braydon Freitag, who had four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 21 points. Smith was named to the all-tournament team for the Tigers.
Oakland (6-3) will host Riddle in an OSAA endowment game Friday. For the endowment game, admission is $6 for adults and $3 for students. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
BANDON (36) — Braydon Freitag 21, Lang 7, Smith 3, Angove 2, White 2, W. Freitag 1, Dyer, Pier. Totals 13 5-9 36.
OAKLAND (47) — Caleb Chastain 13, Mask 11, N. Strempel 10, Brownson 9, Cummings 4, Picknell, Miller, Brooksby, Allen. Totals 15 11-14 47.
Bandon 5 9 8 14 — 36
Oakland 14 8 12 13 — 47
3-Point Goals — Bandon 5 (B. Freitag 4, Smith 1), Oakland 6 (Chastain 3, Mask 3). Total Fouls — Bandon 14, Oakland 13. Fouled Out — White.
