BONANZA — John Chen scored a season-high 28 points and Canyonville Academy earned its first Southern Cascade League boys basketball win of the season on Tuesday with a 60-57 decision over Bonanza.
Eric May had 14 points and Jason Lee added 11 for the Pilots (2-10, 1-5 SCL). Bradley Ireland led the Antlers (2-11, 0-6) with 25 points.
Canyonville will travel to Butte Falls Friday.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (60) — John Chen 28, May 14, Ku 6, Cha 1, Lee 11, Cheung, Yeung. Totals 25 7-12 60.
BONANZA (57) — Bradley Ireland 25, Nunn 1, Kness 10, Ad. Mojica 9, Hill 6, Castaneda 2, An. Mojica 4. Totals 23 9-14 57.
Canyonville;14;9;15;22;—;60
Bonanza;13;11;8;25;—;57
3-Point Goals — C.A. 3 (Chen 2, Ku 1), Bon. 2 (Ireland, Kness). Total Fouls — C.A. 9, Bon. 14. Fouled Out — Ireland.
