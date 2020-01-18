CANYONVILLE — John Chen had a game-high 20 points and teammate Eric May added 14, but Canyonville Academy was outgunned by Rogue River 73-45 in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game Saturday.
Garren Decker led four Chieftains in double figures with 17 points while Diego Agosto added 16.
Leon Ku (1-7, 0-2 SCL) added nine points for the Pilots, who travel to Merrill Tuesday to take on Lost River.
ROGUE RIVER (73) — Garren Decker 17, Agosto 16, Canoe 12, Jones 10, Devish 6, Tognoni 4, Haag 3, Decourcey 2, Richards 2, Bandy. Totals 31 3-10 73.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (45) — John Chen 20, May 14, Ku 9, Cha 2, Xu, Cheung. Totals 18 5-9 45.
Rogue River;23;20;17;13;—;73
Canyonville;8;16;10;11;—;45
3-Point Goals — R.R. 8 (Decker 5, Devish 1, Agosto 1), C.A. 4 (Chen 3, Ku 1). Total Fouls — R.R. 12, C.A. 11.
