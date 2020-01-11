DAYS CREEK — Coquille pulled away from Days Creek in the second half, outscoring the Wolves 29-13 en route to a 59-39 nonleague boys basketball win on Saturday.
Ean Smith scored 20 points for the Red Devils (12-1, 2-0 Sunset Conference), who are No. 7 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A coaches poll. Jeremy Kistner and Cort McKinley each had 14 points.
Sophomore Zane DeGroot led the 1A Wolves (6-8, 2-0 Skyline North) with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Cauy Jackson contributed nine points and Neston Berlingeri eight.
"Our defense was very good, and I was pleased to be down only four at halftime," Days Creek coach James Ellis. "We executed well, but missed some shots in the second half. Their guy (Kistner) had three straight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and broke the game open."
Days Creek will be back in Skyline play Tuesday, hosting Riddle.
COQUILLE (59) — Ean Smith 20, Kistner 14, McKinley 14, Haagen 4, Homan-Hall 2, Sperling 2, Gardner 2, Willis 1, Tucker, Layton. Totals 23 6-13 59.
DAYS CREEK (39) — Zane DeGroot 13, Jackson 9, Berlingeri 8, Martin 5, Gaskell 2, Stever 2, J. Williams, R. Williams, Kruzic, Whetzel, Anderson. Totals 15 6-13 39.
Coquille;12;18;12;17;—;59
Days Creek;12;14;5;8;—;39
3-Point Goals — Coq. 7 (Kistner 3, McKinley 3, Smith 1), D.C. 3 (Berlingeri, DeGroot, Martin). Total Fouls — Coq. 14, D.C. 16.
JV Score — Coquille 51, Days Creek 32.
