COQUILLE — The Reedsport boys basketball team opened its Sunset Conference schedule on Tuesday with a 64-41 loss to No. 7 Coquille.
The Brave fell to 9-3 on the season. Ean Smith scored 19 points and Jeremy Kistner added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Devils (10-1).
Javier Analco had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for Reedsport. A complete scoring summary wasn't provided to The News-Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.