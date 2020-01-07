COQUILLE — The Reedsport boys basketball team opened its Sunset Conference schedule on Tuesday with a 64-41 loss to No. 7 Coquille.

The Brave fell to 9-3 on the season. Ean Smith scored 19 points and Jeremy Kistner added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Devils (10-1).

Javier Analco had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for Reedsport. A complete scoring summary wasn't provided to The News-Review.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

