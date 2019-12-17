OAKLAND — The eighth-ranked Coquille Red Devils kept their undefeated season intact, punishing Oakland under the basket in a 54-37 victory over the sixth-ranked Oakers Tuesday night at the Nut House.
Ean Smith and Jeremy Kistner combined for 39 points for the Red Devils (6-0), who outscored Oakland 36-10 over the second and third quarters.
Noah Strempel led Oakland (4-2) with 10 points and four rebounds, and Corbin Picknell added five points for the Oakers, who host Class 3A fifth-ranked Creswell Friday.
COQUILLE (54) — Ean Smith 22, Kistner 17, McKinley 6, Haagen 5, Temps 2, Sperling 2, Homen-Hall, Layton, Gardner, GeDeros, Willis. Totals 22 7-8 54.
OAKLAND (37) — Noah Strempel 10, Picknell 9, Brownson 5, Mask 5, Jones 4, Chastain 2, S. Strempel 2, Miller, Brooksby, Carlson, Alcantar, Allen, Salyer. Totals 14 5-10 37.
Coquille;14;19;17;4;—;54
Oakland;19;5;5;8;—;37
3-Point Goals — Coq. 3 (McKinley 2, Sperling 1), Oak. 4 (N. Strempel 2, Picknell 1, Mask 1). Total Fouls — Coq. 13, Oak. 8. Rebounds — Coq. 33, Oak. 17 (N. Strempel 4).
JV Score — Oakland 56, Coquille 50.
