CRESWELL — The fifth-seeded Creswell Bulldogs pulled away from a tight game in the fourth quarter Saturday night for a 49-42 win over the No. 12 Sutherlin Bulldogs in a Class 3A first round playoff game, denying Sutherlin a chance to return to the state tournament in Coos Bay.
Senior Kai Apo poured in 23 points, going 8 of 10 at the free-throw line. He had 16 of those points in the second half to lead Creswell (20-5) to the win. Senior Tyler Frieze had 15 points.
Junior Collin Bodine led Sutherlin with 17 points. Senior Mason Gill added 12 points and senior Issac Horn had seven in their final games for Sutherlin. The blue Bulldogs made 8 of 11 free throws, while Creswell hit 14 of 19.
Sutherlin (18-7) had the lead at halftime 21-18, but fell behind 36-34 after three quarters. Creswell outscored Sutherlin 13-8 in the final period for the victory.
Creswell will advance to the state tournament starting Thursday at Marshfield High School. It will meet No. 4 Amity in the quarterfinals at 3:15 p.m.
SUTHERLIN (42) — Collin Bodine 17, Gill 12, Horn 7, Davis 3, Carr 3, Stinnett, Merrifield, Wattman. Totals 14 8-11 42.
CRESWELL (49) — Kai Apo 23, Frieze 15, Gabriel 7, Dewey 4, Criddle, Cunningham, Smith Atwood. Totals 16 14-19 49.
Sutherlin;9;12;13;8;—;42
Creswell;9;9;18;13;—;49
3-Point Field Goals — Suth. 4 (Bodine 3, Carr 1), Cres. 3 (Frieze, Apo, Gabriel). Total Fouls — Suth. 15, Cres. 11. Fouled out — Davis.
