HALSEY — Oakland senior post Zach Cummings scored a career-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and the seventh-ranked Oakers hammered host Central Linn 81-50 in a Central Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Colton Brownson added 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots for the Oakers, who remained unbeaten in CVC play (7-0) while improving to 15-3 on the season.
"If we can continue to play on like we are, good things should happen," said Oakland coach Jeff Clark, whose team shot 31-for-58 (53.4%) from the field.
Noah Strempel had eight points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals for Oakland, while Triston Mask and Baker Brooksby also chipped in eight points. Corbin Picknell scored seven in the win.
Oakland visits East Linn Christian Friday.
OAKLAND (81) — Zach Cummings 18, Colton Brownson 18, N. Strempel 8, Mask 8, Brooksby 8, Picknell 7, Allen 4, S. Strempel 4, Miller 2, Jones 2, Alcantar 2, Chastain, Salyer, Carlson, Kelly. Totals 31 18-21 81.
CENTRAL LINN (50) — Lane Jeppsen 27, Beach 9, Schneiter 8, Rowland 2, Holbrook 2, Schaffroth 2, Roes, Belcastro, Huss. Totals 19 7-13 50.
Oakland;22;22;16;21;—;81
Central Linn;6;14;12;18;—;50
3-Point Goals — Oak. 1 (Brooksby), C.L. 5 (Jeppsen 4, Beach 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 12, C.L. 16. Fouled Out — Rowland.
JV Score — Oakland 49, Central Linn 31.
