DAMASCUS — Umpqua Valley Christian fell 58-40 to top-seeded Damascus Christian on Saturday night in the second round of the Class 1A boys basketball playoffs.
The No. 16 Monarchs ended their season with a 13-15 record. The Eagles (25-1) advance to the state tournament and will face No. 8 Ione/Arlington at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Baker City.
A scoring summary wasn't available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.