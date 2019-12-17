SUTHERLIN — Each game this season, the No. 7-ranked Sutherlin Bulldogs have had a different player step into a leading role.
Tuesday night, that was Josh Davis.
The junior post scored nine of his 15 points in the second half and dictated much of Sutherlin's offense, helping the Bulldogs rally from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat No. 5 Creswell 39-36 at the Dog Pound.
On a night when Creswell all but eliminated Sutherlin star Mason Gill, Davis took over in the low post, converting at the free-throw line and coming up with a key defensive stop late in the game to help seal the win.
"He's just a solid kid. You're not ever going to outwork that kid," Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett said of Davis. "They were double-teaming (Mason), so we just moved him off the block and moved Josh in and he did a good job of just demanding the basketball down low and making things happen."
Sutherlin struggled in the first half, missing shots at the rim and battling against Creswell's full-court pressure. Tyler Frieze, who had a game-high 24 points for Creswell, hit a bucket with 5:50 left in the third quarter to put the visitors up 25-15.
From there, Davis and the host Bulldogs took over.
Davis had a pair of free throws and a three-point play to get Sutherlin within 26-24 late in the third quarter. Collin Bodine scored on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter to get the hosts within 32-30, and Issac Horn's left-handed baby hook from the right block tied the game with 4:25 to play.
A layup from Gill tied the game again at 34-all, and Bodine hit a pair of free throws with 2:21 to play to give Sutherlin its first lead since early in the first quarter.
Davis hit a pair of free throws for a 38-34 lead with just over a minute left. With Sutherlin leading 39-36 with three seconds to play, Davis got a hand in Frieze's face on a game-tying 3-point attempt, forcing an airball as time expired.
"We came out at halftime down by eight and they came out and got a quick bucket and that just fired us up even more to get going," Davis said of Sutherlin's second-half charge. "My teammates were feeding me the ball and getting me in good position to go to work in the paint. We were just sharing the rock and playing as a team."
"The second half was kind of like the Oakland game," Stinnett said, referencing a 53-42 win in the finale of the Bill Spelgatti Invitational on Dec. 7. "We just woke up. We started moving the ball a bit better, getting the ball in the right position.
"I think the kids just wanted it. We talk about where we're at as a team. We're supposed to be one of the top 3A teams in the state and we haven't played like it yet. We haven't put together a complete game. Today the kids wanted to fix that, and they did."
Bodine finished with eight points for Sutherlin (4-1), and Gill had seven points and seven rebounds. Brandon Carr also had seven boards for the Bulldogs, who will take on Waldport in the first game of the Willamina Tournament at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Willamina High School.
CRESWELL (36) — Tyler Frieze 24, Dewey 6, Criddle 2, Atwood 2, Apo 2, Cunningham, Smith, Gabriel. Totals 12 7-9 36.
SUTHERLIN (39) — Josh Davis 15, Bodine 8, Gill 7, Stinnett 5, Horn 2, Carr 2, Merrifield. Totals 12 14-21 39.
Creswell;7;16;6;7;—;36
Sutherlin;9;6;9;15;—;39
3-Point Goals — Cres. 5 (Frieze 3, Dewey 2), Suth. 1 (Stinnett). Total Fouls — Cres. 14, Suth. 13.
