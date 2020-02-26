Strong defense. Early offense.
That was a winning combination for the Days Creek boys basketball team in its Class 1A first-round playoff game with Mapleton on Wednesday night in Days Creek.
The Wolves had eight players contribute offensively and limited the Sailors to 11 field goals in a 46-32 victory.
Days Creek (18-11), the No. 11 seed, advances to a second-round game at No. 6 Prairie City (22-1) on Saturday. The winner will advance to the state tournament in Baker City.
It was a good bounce-back for the Wolves, who lost 46-38 to Umpqua Valley Christian last Saturday in the Skyline Tournament championship game in Sutherlin.
Days Creek got off to a good start against Mapleton (13-10), hitting four 3-pointers en route to a 15-9 lead after one quarter. Cade Martin had five points in the period, including a trey, and Cauy Jackson, Macs Whetzel and Zane DeGroot also connected from beyond the arc.
The Wolves increased their lead to 26-14 at the break and built it to 17 through three periods.
"They were in a zone, and we shot the ball well tonight (from the field)," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "We couldn't hit a free throw, though. Our defense was pretty good."
The Wolves finished 36% (8-for-22) from the charity stripe.
"A win's a win, and I'm satisfied with our performance," Whetzel said. "The effort from the seniors was really key, Evan (Gaskell) really stepped up. Being at home helps a lot, being able to play in front of our fans.
"We didn't shoot well from the free-throw line, and we'll definitely be working on that in practice."
Gaskell came off the bench to contribute nine points, 10 rebounds and 10 deflections. Zane DeGroot also had nine points, Martin scored eight, Jackson finished with six and Whetzel added five.
The Wolves made 20 steals, with Martin getting four.
"Evan gave us a spark on both ends of the floor," Ellis said.
JJ Neece led the Sailors with 17 points.
"That kid is a load," Ellis said.
Days Creek is familiar with Prairie City, which is ranked No. 7 in the final OSAAtoday 1A coaches poll.
The two clubs met in the third-place game at the 2019 state tournament, with the Wolves winning 56-53. Prairie City captured the High Desert League title this season and has won 22 straight since opening with a loss to Joseph.
"They lost their best post kid (Levi Burke) from last year, but returned some talented players including their point guard (senior Lucas McKinley)," Ellis said. "It's going to be a tough challenge, but I think we match up with them fairly well."
"We've got to play defense like we always do and keep our mindset level," Whetzel added. "Not get too nervous and just play basketball."
MAPLETON (32) — JJ Neece 17, J. Wierichs 6, Shephard 3, K. Wierichs 3, Moso 3, N. Neece, Burnett, Hughes. Totals 11 7-15 32.
DAYS CREEK (46) — Evan Gaskell 9, Zane DeGroot 9, Martin 8, Jackson 6, Whetzel 5, K. Gaskell 4, Stever 3, Kruzic 2, J. Williams, R. Williams, Berlingeri, Anderson. Totals 16 8-22 46.
Mapleton;9;5;6;12;—;32
Days Creek;15;11;11;9;—;46
3-Point Goals — Map. 3 (J. Wierichs, K. Wierichs, Shephard), D.C. 6 (Martin 2, Jackson 2, Whetzel 1, DeGroot 1). Total Fouls — Map. 18, D.C. 17. Fouled Out — J. Wierichs, N. Neece.
