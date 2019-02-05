DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek boys basketball team beat Camas Valley, 50-33, on Tuesday night in a Skyline League matchup.
Zane DeGroot led the Wolves (16-5, 10-1 North) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Blake Ellis had a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists for Days Creek.
The Wolves hit six 3-pointers, including four from Ellis. Coupled with Umpqua Valley Christian's loss to Riddle, D.C. moved into sole possession of first place in the North division.
Tristan Casteel had 16 points for Camas Valley (9-12, 5-7 South).
Days Creek hosts Elkton on Friday. Camas Valley plays at Glendale on Saturday.
CAMAS VALLEY (33) — Tristan Casteel 16, J. Hunt 4, Ju. Standley 4, O'Connor 2, Ewing 3, Ja. Standley 2, Powell 2, Wolfe, D. Hunt, Osborne, G. Castillo, Brown. Totals 16 0-0 33.
DAYS CREEK (50) — Zane DeGroot 15, Ellis 14, Muir 8, Martin 6, Whetzel 4, Kruzic 2, L. Berlingeri 1, Jackson, Knutzen, N. Berlingeri. Totals 19 6-8 50.
C. Valley;10;8;6;9;—;33
D. Creek;16;12;12;10;—;50
3-Point Goals — C.V. 1 (Ewing), D.C. 6 (Ellis 4, Martin 2). Total Fouls — C.V. 11, D.C. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.