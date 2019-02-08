DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek boys basketball team whipped Elkton, 53-25, Friday night in a Skyline League North contest.
Blake Ellis had 15 points, eight assists and four steals to lead the first-place Wolves (17-5, 11-1 North). Caleb Kruzic had seven rebounds and 11 points.
Days Creek will play at Umpqua Valley Christian at 6 p.m. Saturday. A Wolves' win would clinch the North division title for Days Creek. A victory by UVC (18-4, 10-2) would force a tie between the two teams.
"At UVC tomorrow, that will tell a lot," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "Our league is so tough and tight. They want to get us, because we got them the first game. They're a very talented team, so we have to be prepared. But we want go get the win tomorrow."
Elkton plays at North Douglas Saturday to wrap up its season.
ELKTON (25) — Mason Cox 7, Austin Luzier 7, Moore 6, J. Woody 3, Mi. Cox 2, T. Woody, Clevenger, Moss, Peters, Corvinus. Totals 10 1-4 25.
DAYS CREEK (53) — Blake Ellis 15, Kruzic 11, Muir 9, DeGroot 6, Martin 6, L. Berlingeri 6, Jackson, N. Berlingeri, Whetzel, Knutzen, Anderson, Ferch. Totals 22 2-2 53.
Elkton;11;0;6;8;—;25
D. Creek;11;10;19;13;—;53
3-Point Goals — Elk. 4 (Moore 2, J. Woody 1, Cox 1), D.C. 7 (Ellis 3, Martin 2, Muir 1, Kruzic 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 2, D.C. 7.
