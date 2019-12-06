DAYS CREEK — Macs Whetzel and Zane DeGroot each scored 12 points as Days Creek opened its boys basketball season with a 45-27 victory over Willamette Valley Christian in the first round of the Wolves' home tournament Friday evening.
DeGroot and Landon Kruzic each hit a pair of 3-pointers as Kruzic finished with eight points and also had seven steals for the Wolves.
After a low-scoring first half which saw Days Creek hold a slim 14-11 lead, the Wolves blew the game open by outscoring WVC 31-16 in the second half.
Days Creek will face Crow at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.
WILLAMETTE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 27) — Jake Higgins 8, Shackelton 5, Beyer 5, Norbo 4, Van Klaver 3, Pemble 2, C. Sullinger, L. Sullinger, Hopfer. Totals 12 0-2 27.
DAYS CREEK (45) — Macs Whetzel 12, Zane DeGroot 12, Kruzic 8, Martin 6, Jackson 5, Berlingeri 2, J. Williams, R. Williams. Totals 18 3-6 45.
WVC;6;5;7;9;—;27
D. Creek;7;7;15;16;—;45
3-Point Goals — WVC 3 (Van Klaver, Shackelton, Beyer), D.C. 6 (Kruzic 2, DeGroot 2, Jackson 1, Whetzel 1). Total Fouls — WVC 9, D.C. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.