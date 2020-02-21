SUTHERLIN — Macs Whetzel hit pair of free throws with 14 seconds left in overtime and Days Creek held on for a 43-41 win over Riddle on Friday in the Skyline League Boys Basketball Tournament at Sutherlin High School.
The win clinched a Class 1A state playoff berth for the Wolves (17-10) and moved them into the tournament title game against Umpqua Valley Christian at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Irish (16-5) must win against North Douglas to keep their season alive.
Cauy Jackson scored a season-high 16 points for Days Creek, which trailed 20-15 at halftime. Neston Berlingeri had eight points, Zane DeGroot scored seven and freshman Keith Gaskell added six before fouling out. Whetzel scored three of his four points in overtime.
Sophomore Mario Gianotti led Riddle with 17 points, Drake Borschowa chipped in eight and Jesse Myers contributed six. The Irish had a final opportunity in overtime, but Borschowa's 3-pointer was off the mark.
"It was another slugfest," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "Both teams traded turnovers because of good defense. Cauy Jackson stepped up offensively, that was one of his best games."
DAYS CREEK (43) — Cauy Jackson 16, Berlingeri 8, DeGroot 7, K. Gaskell 6, Whetzel 4, Martin 2, E. Gaskell, Anderson. Totals 15 10-18 43.
RIDDLE (41) — Mario Gianotti 17, Borschowa 8, Myers 6, Co. Greer 4, Ch. Greer 4, Jenks 2, Rhea. Totals 15 10-13 41.
D. Creek;6;9;12;10;6;—;43
Riddle;10;10;6;11;4;—;41
3-Point Goals — D.C. 3 (Jackson 2, DeGroot 1), Rid. 1 (Gianotti). Total Fouls — D.C. 15, Rid. 18. Fouled Out — K. Gaskell.
