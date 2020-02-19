DAYS CREEK — The Wolves had no trouble with the Pirates, ending Glendale's season with a 62-29 victory on Wednesday in the Skyline League boys basketball playoffs.
Macs Whetzel scored 15 points for Days Creek (16-10 overall), which led 37-15 at halftime. Zane DeGroot had 12 points and freshman Keith Gaskell added 10.
Kaleb Cline led Glendale (11-13) with 11 points and eight rebounds. Brody Lee scored seven points before fouling out.
The Wolves will meet South Division champion Riddle (16-4) at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Skyline Tournament at Sutherlin High School.
The Pirates lose two seniors to graduation — Lee and Darrion Jefferson.
GLENDALE (29) — Kaleb Cline 11, Lee 7, Jefferson 4, Ta. Ring 3, Lovaglio 3, Pezqueda 1, Colley, Moody, O'Dell. Totals 11 4-14 29.
DAYS CREEK (62) — Macs Whetzel 15, DeGroot 12, K. Gaskell 10, Martin 8, Jackson 6, Berlingeri 3, Anderson 3, E. Gaskell 2, J. Williams 3, K. Williams, Kruzic, Stever. Totals 24 10-16 62.
Glendale;7;8;9;5;—;29
Days Creek;21;16;11;13;—;62
3-Point Goals — Gle. 3 (Lovaglio, Ring, Lee), D.C. 4 (Martin 2, Berlingeri 1, J. Williams 1). Total Fouls — Gle. 11, D.C. 15. Fouled Out — Lee.
