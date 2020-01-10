DAYS CREEK — Neston Berlingeri scored the go-ahead basket in overtime and added a pair of free throws to seal Days Creek's 41-36 win over Yoncalla on Friday night in a Skyline League North boys basketball game.
Sophomore Zane DeGroot led the Wolves (6-7, 2-0 North) with 21 points, six rebounds and six steals.
Elijah Allen scored 11 points for the Eagles (8-7, 2-2) and Trace Graham and Bryan Allen each had nine.
YONCALLA (36) — Elijah Allen 11, Graham 9, B. Allen 9, Davis 4, Aguilar 3. Totals 15 2-5 36.
DAYS CREEK (41) — Zane DeGroot 21, Berlingeri 6, Jackson 4, Whetzel 4, Martin 4, Gaskell 2, Anderson, J. Williams, Kruzic, Stever. Totals 17 7-20 41.
Yoncalla;3;19;6;8;0;—;36
D. Creek;10;10;7;9;5;—;41
3-Point Goals — Yon. 4 (B. Allen 3, E. Allen 1), D.C. 0. Total Fouls — Yon. 14, D.C. 9.
