GRANTS PASS — Zane DeGroot posted a double-double and Days Creek earned a share of the Skyline League North Division boys basketball title on Friday night with a 56-26 victory over New Hope Christian.
DeGroot finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Cauy Jackson added 14 points and Macs Whetzel scored nine for the Wolves (15-9, 11-1 North).
Michael Mead was the top scorer for the Warriors (8-11, 1-10 South) with 11 points.
"Nobody thought we'd be here (in first place), so I'm happy for the kids," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "We have a tough game coming up (with North Douglas)."
Days Creek and North Douglas will play a first-place tiebreaker at 6 p.m. Monday at Umpqua Valley Christian in Dixonville.
DAYS CREEK (56) — Zane DeGroot 17, Jackson 14, Whetzel 9, Berlingeri 6, Martin 5, J. Williams 4, K. Gaskell 1, R. Williams, Kruzic, Stever, Anderson, E. Gaskell. Totals 22 9-14 56.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (26) — Michael Mead 11, Nakahara 10, Dennington 2, Noble 2, Zumhofe 1, Dennis, Suzuki, Yao, Woshioka, Clipp, Peng. Totals 9 7-11 26.
Days Creek;12;13;18;13;—;56
NHC;9;13;4;0;—;26
3-Point Goals — D.C. 3 (Whetzel, DeGroot, Martin), NHC 1 (Mead). Total Fouls — D.C. 8, NHC 12.
JV Score — Days Creek def. New Hope Christian.
