PORT ORFORD — The Days Creek boys basketball team took the lead in the third quarter and held on, taking a 41-38 victory over Pacific on Saturday night in a Skyline League game.
Caleb Kruzic scored 15 points for the Wolves (15-5, 9-1 North), who remained a half-game behind Umpqua Valley Christian in the division standings. Kruzic hit two key free throws in the final minute, D.C. coach James Ellis said.
Rocco Muir added eight points and Zane DeGroot grabbed nine rebounds in the win.
Sean White led the Pirates (9-12, 5-6 South) with 15 points. Pacific led 23-17 at halftime.
"I thought both teams played outstanding defense," James Ellis said.
Days Creek hosts Camas Valley on Tuesday.
DAYS CREEK (41) — Caleb Kruzic 15, Muir 8, Martin 7, DeGroot 6, Ellis 3, Whetzel 2. Totals 16 2-6 41.
PACIFIC (38) — Sean White 15, Keeler 9, St. White 6, Miller 6, Walker 2, Brown, Richard. Totals 15 6-10 38.
D. Creek;10;7;14;10;—;41
Pacific;9;14;5;10;—;38
3-Point Goals — D.C. 7 (Kruzic 3, Muir 2, Ellis 1, Martin 1), Pac. 2 (St. White). Total Fouls — D.C. 11, Pac. 12.
