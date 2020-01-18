DIXONVILLE — Days Creek cranked up the defensive pressure and Umpqua Valley Christian struggled to stay composed as the Wolves used a 34-23 mid-game run to beat the host Monarchs 56-46 and take a tenuous grasp of the Skyline League boys basketball's North Division Saturday night.
The Wolves (9-8, 5-0 North) ended their first trip through league play unblemished, but not before withstanding a strong first quarter by Umpqua Valley Christian and cranking up the defensive pressure.
"We kind of turned it on in the second quarter," D.C. coach James Ellis said of his team's defense. "I told the kids we'd given (UVC) hope, now we have to change the tide, and I think we did that."
Dominick Butler had a big first half for the Monarchs, scoring eight of his team-high 12 points. But Days Creek clamped down on Butler defensively and kept the Monarchs' perimeter ballhandlers from getting the ball to Butler down in the low block.
"They played good defense with a lot of intensity, and we didn't handle it like we normally would," Monarchs coach Brian Ferguson said. "Once they got a little bit of momentum, I think their pressure felt like it was even more."
Zane DeGroot added 11 points and Macs Whetzel had 10 for Days Creek, with Cade Martin adding eight and Neston Berlingeri seven.
Tyler Miller chipped in nine points for UVC (7-7, 4-2 North), and KC Pettibone had eight.
Umpqua Valley Christian will entertain East Linn Christian in a nonleague game Wednesday. Days Creek has the week to prepare for its Skyline North showdown at North Douglas Saturday.
DAYS CREEK (56) — Cauy Jackson 14, DeGroot 11, Whetzel 10, Martin 8, Berlingeri 7, K. Gaskell 4, E. Gaskell 2, R. Williams, Kruzic, Stever, Anderson. Totals 23 5-15 56.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (46) — Dominick Butler 12, Miller 9, Pettibone 8, Guastaferro 6, McLaughlin 5, Sewall 4, Gettys 2, Buechley, Bendel, Luther. Totals 18 8-15 46.
Days Creek;14;17;17;8;—;56
UVC;17;6;10;13;—;46
3-Point Goals — D.C. 5 (Jackson 3, Whetzel 1, Martin 1), UVC 2 (Miller, McLaughlin). Total Fouls — D.C. 14, UVC 19.
JV Score — Days Creek 28, UVC 17 (two quarters).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.