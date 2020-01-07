DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek boys basketball team shut down North Douglas with a stellar defensive effort, limiting the Warriors to six points in the first half en route to a 52-31 Skyline League win on Tuesday night.
Cauy Jackson scored 11 points for the Wolves (5-7, 1-0 Skyline North). Macs Whetzel had 10 points and eight rebounds, Cade Martin chipped in nine points and Zane DeGroot contributed seven points, eight rebounds and six steals in the victory.
Cody Black scored eight points and Austin Frieze had six for North Douglas (6-5, 1-1).
"Good way to open league. It's a big win for us, but a long season," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "The kids were eager. I was very pleased with our defense, especially in the first half. Tonight was our best effort of the season."
The Wolves will host Yoncalla Friday, while North Douglas is at home against Perrydale.
NORTH DOUGLAS (31) — Cody Black 8, Frieze 6, Rabuck 5, Mast 4, Olds 3, Parks 2, Grant 2, Anderson 1, J. Gerrard, Duncan. Totals 9 10-20 31.
DAYS CREEK (52) — Cauy Jackson 11, Whetzel 10, Martin 9, DeGroot 7, Gaskell 7, J. Williams 2, R. Williams 2, Berlingeri 2, Kruzic 2, Stever, Anderson. Totals 16 17-25 52.
N. Douglas;2;4;15;10;—;31
Days Creek;6;13;16;17;—;52
3-Point Goals — N.D. 3 (Black 2, Olds 1), D.C. 3 (Martin 2, Jackson 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 23. D.C. 18. Fouled Out — Parks, Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.