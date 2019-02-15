COOS BAY — The Days Creek boys basketball team held off a late North Douglas run for a 43-35 victory Friday, clinching a spot in the Class 1A state playoffs and earning a berth in the Skyline League final.
Sophomore Zane DeGroot led the Wolves (19-5 overall) with 13 points. Caleb Kruzic added 10 in the win.
"Zane really helped us out tonight," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "He got an open 3 and then got a jumper that sparked our 17-2 run in the third quarter. Then the defense down the stretch really helped us hold on in this game."
Cal Parks scored 10 to lead the way for North Douglas (16-10 overall). Koldan Frieze added seven for the Warriors.
Days Creek faces Riddle for the Skyline title on Saturday. North Douglas will face Umpqua Valley Christian for third place and the final Skyline state playoff berth.
NORTH DOUGLAS (35) — Cal Parks 10, K. Frieze 7, A. Frieze 6, Bond 5, Gerrard 4, Black 3, Smith, T. Parks. Totals 13 7-14 35.
DAYS CREEK (43) — Zane DeGroot 13, Kruzic 10, Whetzel 8, Martin 7, Ellis 5, Muir. Totals 11 20-27 43.
North Douglas; 7;7;2;19;—35
Days Creek;3;10;17;13;—;43
3-Point Goals — N.D. 2 (Bond, Black), D.C. 3 (Ellis, Kruzic, DeGroot). Total Fouls — N.D. 22, D.C. 15. Fouled Out — A. Frieze, T. Parks.
