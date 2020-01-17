DAYS CREEK — Cauy Jackson scored a season-high 12 points and Days Creek remained unbeaten in Skyline League boys basketball on Friday night with a 44-23 victory over Elkton.
Macs Whetzel contributed nine points, eight rebounds and six steals for the Wolves (8-8, 4-0 North). Zane DeGroot scored eight points.
Freshman Cash Boe led the Elks (2-12, O-4 North) with 10 points.
"We jumped on them early," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "I felt pretty good about our defensive rotations."
Elkton will visit Umpqua Valley Christian, while Elkton will travel to North Douglas Saturday.
ELKTON (23) — Cash Boe 10, Anderson 3, Allen 4, Peters 2, Cox 2, Luzier 2, Woody, Clevenger. Totals 9 4-5 23.
DAYS CREEK (44) — Cauy Jackson 12, Whetzel 9, DeGroot 8, J. Williams 6, Martin 5, K. Gaskell 2, Anderson 2, R. Williams, Kruzic, E. Gaskell. Totals 19 1-6 44.
Elkton;0;8;7;8;—;23
D. Creek;18;2;8;16;—;44
3-Point Goals — Elk. 1 (Anderson), D.C. 5 (J. Williams 2, Jackson 2, Martin 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 11, D.C. 14.
JV Score — Days Creek 22, Elkton 19 (two quarters).
