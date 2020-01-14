DAYS CREEK — Neston Berlingeri and Macs Whetzel picked up the offense and Days Creek played its usual stingy defense as it defeated Riddle 41-30 on Tuesday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game.
Berlingeri had a season-high 13 points with three 3-pointers and made five steals and Whetzel added 10 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Keith Gaskell contributed seven points for the Wolves (7-8, 3-0 Skyline North).
Sophomore Mario Gianotti scored 10 points and Drake Borschowa had eight for the Irish (9-3, 3-1 South), who dropped their first league game.
"Neston and Macs stepped up for us tonight," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "Our defense was solid. We came out with more fire in the second quarter and that's what jump-started us."
Days Creek will host Elkton, while Riddle takes on New Hope Christian at home Friday.
RIDDLE (30) — Mario Gianotti 10, Borschowa 8, Ch. Greer 7, Co. Greer 3, Myers 2, Jenks, Moore. Totals 8 12-14 30.
DAYS CREEK (41) — Neston Berlingeri 13, Whetzel 10, Gaskell 7, DeGroot 5, Jackson 4, Martin 2, Williams, Stever, Anderson. Total 17 3-6 41.
Riddle;7;3;13;7;—;30
D. Creek;6;14;9;12;—;41
3-Point Goals — Rid. 2 (Gianotti, Co. Greer), D.C. 4 (Berlingeri 3, DeGroot 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 13, D.C. 13.
JV Score — Days Creek 31, Riddle 19 (two quarters)
