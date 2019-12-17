DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek boys basketball team prevailed in a hard-fought defensive battle with Horizon Christian of Hood River on Tuesday night, winning 39-35 in overtime in a nonleague game.
Cade Martin scored 11 points and Zane DeGroot had four of his 10 points in overtime for the Wolves (4-2). Macs Whetzel chipped in six points.
Josh Rogers led the Hawks (2-4) with 12 points.
"Solid defensive effort," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "I thought we executed well (offensively), but just didn't put the ball in the hole."
Days Creek travels to Mohawk Thursday for a nonleague contest.
HORIZON CHRISTIAN (35) — Josh Rogers 12, Robertson 9, Whitaker 8, Holste 4, Williams 2, Lundby, Yuan. Totals 10 15-21 35.
DAYS CREEK (39) — Cade Martin 11, DeGroot 10, Whetzel 6, Kruzic 4, Berlingeri 2, Gaskell 2, Stever 2, Anderson 2, Jackson, R. Williams, J. Williams. Totals 11 13-20 39.
H. Christian;6;6;10;8;5;—;35
D. Creek;6;8;8;8;9;—;39
3-Point Goals — H.C. 0, D.C. 4 (Martin 3, DeGroot 1). Total Fouls — H.C. 18, D.C. 21.
JV Score — Days Creek def. Horizon Christian.
