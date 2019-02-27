Days Creek defeated Damascus Christian, 60-47, in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A state boys basketball championships in Baker City on Wednesday.
The Wolves (21-5 overall) were down 23-22 at halftime, but came out with strong offense and tough defense in the second half to come out on top. Days Creek outscored the Eagles 24-15 in the third quarter and continued to extend its lead in the final quarter.
Blake Ellis led Days Creek in scoring with 17 points. Ellis made two 3s to spark a 12-3 run at the start of the third quarter.
Zane DeGroot scored 12 points and had a 3-pointer and a jump shot to spark the Days Creek offense in the fourth quarter. Caleb Kruzic added 11 points and six rebounds.
Rocco Muir came up big for the Wolves in the first half, scoring 12 of the teams' 22 points in 3-point field goals. Muir did not score any additional points in the second half.
No. 7 Days Creek's win was the fourth upset of the Class 1A quarterfinals, where every lower seed earned a win. Damascus Christian (25-2) came in as the No. 2 seed.
Jacob Zakharyuk led the Eagles with 14 points, Jason Budey added 10. Nate Bogdan had eight rebounds for Damascus Christian.
Days Creek will play No. 6 Trinity Lutheran in the semifinals at 1:45 p.m. Friday. Trinity Lutheran defeated No. 3 Triad, 52-41, in the quarterfinals.
No. 8 Prairie City and No. 5 Nixyaawii will play in the other semifinal game at noon Friday.
Damascus Christian will play at 10:45 a.m. Thursday against Triad in the consolation bracket.
DAYS CREEK (60) — Blake Ellis 6-10 2-2 17, Kruzic 4-7 2-3 11, Muir 4-8 0-0 12, DeGroot 5-10 1-1 12, Martin 1-3 1-2 4, Whetzel 1-5 1-4 4. Totals 21-43 7-12 60.
DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN (47) — Jacob Zakharyuk 5-13 2-4 14, Powers 1-3 2-2 4, Titchenal 3-8 0-0 7, Shields 4-15 0-1 9, Budey 4-11 2-3 10, Bogdan 1-4 1-2 3, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 7-12 47.
Days Creek;12;10;24;14;—;60
Damascus;9;14;15;9;—;47
3-Point Goals — DaCr 11-25 (Ellis 3-7, Kruzic 1-4, Muir 4-7, DeGroot 1-2, Martin 1-2, Whetzel 1-3), Dam. 4-16 (Titchenal 1-4, Zakharyuk 2-7, Shields 1-3). Rebounds — DaCr 27 (Kruzic 6), Dam. 34 (Bogdan 8). Assists — DaCr 7 (Ellis 2, Kruzic 2), Dam. 3 (Shields 3). Turnovers — DaCr 8, Dam. 9. Total Fouls — DaCr 11, Dam. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.